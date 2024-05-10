Kadapa Municipal Commissioner Conducts Extensive Inspection of Water Facilities and Infrastructure

In a proactive move to ensure the efficient functioning of water facilities in Kadapa, Commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen Chand IAS led a thorough inspection of various key locations within the municipality. The inspection, which took place on 10th May 2024, involved visits to Lingam Pally, Bandi Kanuma Down Pump House Gandi Water Works, Old Kadapa Interconnections, Unani ELSR, and the Old Municipal Office, accompanied by officials from the Engineering Department.

At the Lingampally Pump House, Commissioner Praveen Chand emphasized the importance of maintaining adequate water supply for the residents of Kadapa. Detailed examinations of collection wells were conducted, with recommendations made to enhance the safety of electrical cables by installing them in PVC pipes. Additionally, directives were issued to address motor repairs promptly and improve infrastructure by painting essential details on walls and setting up necessary signboards.

The inspection extended to the Bandi Kanuma Down Pump House and Gandi Water Works, where plans for pipeline installations and asset management were discussed. Efforts to streamline operations and enhance public access to water resources were emphasized, with a focus on completing interconnections and ensuring the functionality of key facilities like the Unani tank.

Commissioner Praveen Chand's hands-on approach and strategic directives underscore the commitment of the Kadapa Municipal Corporation to prioritize infrastructure development and water management for the benefit of the community. The proactive measures outlined during the inspection reflect a concerted effort to address operational challenges and improve service delivery in the region.





