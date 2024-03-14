Kadapa Municipal Commissioner Inspects Garbage transfer stations

Commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen Chand IAS conducted a thorough morning visit to various garbage transfer station, including Putlampally MCC, Ukkayapally Garbage Transfer Station, and Vinayaka Nagar Garbage Transfer Station, accompanied by Engineering Well Officers and Sanitation Department Officers. During the inspections, several key directives and improvements were identified and implemented to enhance operational efficiency and environmental sustainability.



At Putlampally MCC, the progress of vermicompost activities was reviewed, with specific instructions given to set up mesh for the MCC and engage local personnel for bridge maintenance. The Sanitation Supervisor was tasked with raising awareness about MCC operations, and efforts were made to increase composting output to 6 metric tons while ensuring worker safety protocols were in place.

The inspection at Ukkayapalli GTS focused on ongoing works, with directives issued to maintain the facility and RRR centers, complete paver installations, and enhance greenery under the supervision of Horticulture department officials. Emphasis was placed on maintaining a clean and organized environment, improving waste collection processes, and fostering a strong work culture among sanitation department personnel.

At Vinayaka Nagar GTS, quality assessments were conducted, leading to directives to monitor and elevate construction progress, increase height specifications, and initiate road coring activities for efficient utilization of the facility. The engineering department was tasked with ensuring construction quality and timely completion of works without compromising on standards.

Throughout the visit, Commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen Chand IAS demonstrated a commitment to improving waste management practices, promoting environmental sustainability, and fostering a culture of accountability and excellence within the waste management sector.