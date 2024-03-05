Kadapa Municipal Commissioner inspects various sites in Vinayak Nagar

Kadapa Municipal Commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen Chand and other officials conducted a morning visit on 4.3.2024, inspecting various sites in KMC including the MCI Compost Processing Plant, Sarojinagar Vaddanuru, and the Garbage Transfer Station in Vinayak Nagar. They were joined by sanitation department officials, engineering department officials, and municipal corporation staff to assess the facilities.

At the MCI Compost Processing Plant, they provided suggestions to the engineering department on improving the slopes of the micro compost process. They also instructed officials to use vegetable and fruit waste from the shed mission to create pits in the PIX compound. The sanitation department was briefed on the process of micro compost preparation in a confidential manner.

They also instructed that any cows, goats, or sheeps near the facility should be removed and the area around it should be cleaned by collecting cow dung and garbage, followed by bleaching. The sanitation department officials were ordered to ensure proper management of incoming vehicles at the Potlapalli Garbage Transfer Station to prevent any mishaps.



Further, they checked the waiting shed mission for details on waste and examined their reports. They instructed officials to complete construction works with suitable materials on the House Sides Road to connect them with proper drainage connections. They also inspected the water tanks of the facilities to ensure that proper arrangements were in place.

The inspection also included checking for proper disposal of waste from door to door in the Tidco Block and instructing immediate action if any violations were found. They then ordered the Hearticulture department officials to complete plantation works at GT Road.

At the Garbage Transfer Station in Vinayak Nagar, they demanded a quick completion of pending tasks without any financial irregularities. They ordered officials to take necessary actions to complete the station and ensure smooth operations.

They also directed the Engineering Department to expedite road construction works at the Garbage Transfer Station, preparing suitable materials and ensuring timely completion of the road construction. Additionally, they ordered the installation of doors at the animal sheds and the provision of water tanks in a proper manner at the Marugudola site.

The visit aimed at ensuring proper functioning of the waste management facilities and adherence to regulations to maintain a clean and hygienic environment in the city.