Kadapa Municipal Corporation Commissioner Inspects Anna Canteens Ahead of Reopening

Kadapa, 16th September 2024 – In preparation for the reopening of Anna Canteens on September 18, Kadapa Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Shri Y.O. Nandan, conducted a thorough inspection of various canteen facilities across the town. Accompanied by Superintendent Engineer Chenna Kesava Reddy and other officials, including DEEs and AEs, Nandan focused on assessing maintenance and operational standards at canteens located near the ZP office, the Municipal office, and the Old Bus Stand.





The inspection aimed to evaluate essential services, particularly the adequacy of water supply, the condition of furniture, and the operational efficiency of equipment within the canteens. Nandan emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards to ensure a satisfactory experience for the public.





Key directives issued by Commissioner Nandan included:



- Ensuring a consistent and reliable water supply to all Anna Canteens.

- Implementing rigorous maintenance protocols for furniture and equipment.

- Creating a clean and inviting environment for patrons visiting the canteens.

Moreover, the Commissioner urged the staff to maintain cleanliness in and around the canteen premises, ensuring that entrances remain clear of obstructions from vehicles or street vendors.

Commissioner Nandan expressed confidence that the implementation of these measures would lead to significant improvements in the management and functioning of the Anna Canteens.

Accompanying him during the visit were Superintendent Engineer Chennakesavareddy, Executive Engineer Dhanalakshmi, Deputy Executive Engineers Venugopal and Kiran, along with other members of the city administration. The collective effort aims to enhance the services provided to the community through the Anna Canteens, which are vital for offering affordable meals.







