Kadapa: Petitioners throng to submit pleas at Spandana

Rayachoti/Kadapa: People from both YSR and Annamayya districts thronged to Spandana programme being organised every Monday at the Collectorate in large numbers for finding solution for their long pending issues.

One Kathi Nagananna, a landowner of Reddyvaripalle village of Rayachoti mandal, in his petition alleged that he had given 2.85 acre land to one tenant farmer for cultivation.

Later the tenant farmer illegally occupied the land by creating fabricated documents, he said. In another case one V Kondamma of Masapet village of Rayachoti mandal, said that she had pledged one-acre land against 3 acres under Survey no 1069 with private moneylender in the village. She alleged that private moneylender has sold her land by adding abnormal rate of interest with principle amount. Similar situation witnessed in YSR district with the victims in huge numbers approached the collector V Vijaya Rama Raju of their long pending issues.

One Sagili Kesava Reddy of Animela village of VN Palle mandal appealed to collector to initiate steps for laying path to his land as local revenue officials least bothered over it. Annamayya district collector P S Girisha said the administration was very serious over land grabbing issues and following the directions of government, the administration has taken up land resurvey in all villages in the district.