Kadapa: Police help newborn twins

Kadapa: Kadapa police showcased their human side on Wednesday. Despite being busy in implementing lockdown rules in the city, they carried new-born twins in their vehicle to a private hospital and got them necessary treatment in time.



This incident occurred at 11.30 pm on Wednesday. According to the sources, K Ramadevi of Pabbapuram village gave birth to pre-mature twins before 40 days of specified delivery date, in a private hospital three days ago. Suddenly, the twins developed serious health complications on Wednesday night as the hospital authorities immediately referred them to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Kadapa city where the health condition of the infants was not improving despite incubator support.

However, following the advice of RIMS doctors, parents of the twins tried to rush to another private hospital but doctors couldn't attend to the babies due to various reasons including non-availability of ventilators.

When the parents where on the way to a another high-end private hospital, Kadapa city CI T V Satyanarayana, who was on duty, noticed their plight and shifted the babies in his vehicle to children's private hospital in the city. Initially, hospital authorities were reluctant to offer treatment, due to pressure of corona cases, later they admitted the infants when SP KNN Anburajan intervened in the matter. According to the sources, now the babies are safe with ventilator support.