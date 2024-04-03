Kadapa: Postal ballot facility for staff of 33 emergency service depts

Kadapa: To ensure seamless participation in the 2024 General Elections, the postal ballot facility has been extended to emergency service staff here in the district.

DRDA PD and postal ballot nodal officer Anand Naik announced this provision during a meeting held at the DRDA meeting hall at the Collectorate, here on Tuesday.

He elaborated that on the polling day, personnel from 33 emergency departments will have access to the postal ballot facility, categorised under essential services.

Nodal officers appointed by department heads oversee the distribution of postal ballots to staff engaged in emergency duties. To streamline the process, a meeting was convened with officials, where detailed instructions on postal ballot procedures were provided.

During the session, doubts raised by nodal officers of emergency services departments were clarified.

All personnel eligible for postal ballots must submit their requests in the prescribed format by April 10. The meeting witnessed the participation of DRDA APO Prasad, along with officials from various departments.