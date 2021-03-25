Kadapa: Religious leaders' support sought for eradicating child marriages

Kadapa: As part of Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao programme, a one-day workshop on eradication of child marriages was held here on Thursday.

The workshop which was held with Muslim religious leaders was convened by Women & Child Welfare Department. They were urged to play a key role to protect the women community through awareness camps in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Women and Child Welfare Department Director A Padmaja said that child marriages were rampant in the district.

She said that the scenario was being witnessed in rural areas as people lack awareness on the sensitivity of the issue.

She said that despite government trying hard for eradicating child marriages, success could be achieved only through cooperation of social and religious organisations. She appealed to the Muslim religious leaders not to encourage child marriages whenever people approach them to perform such marriages in the district.

Women & Child Welfare department Assistant Director P Nirmala expressed concern over crimes against girls increasing with each passing day in the district. "Under the prevailing circumstances, it is necessary for religious elders to play a crucial role in discouraging child marriages," she said.

Several Muslim religious leaders participated in the workshop.