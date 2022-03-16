Kadapa: Rich tributes paid to YS Vivekananda Reddy on his death anniversary

Kadapa: Floral tributes were paid to former Minister YS Vivekananda Reddy by his family members, supporters and local leaders on the occasion of his 4th death anniversary in Pulivendula on Tuesday.

Vivekananda Reddy's daughter YS Sunitha and other family members gathered at the burial ground located at Pulivendula town and paid rich tributes.

On this occasion locals recalled their association with Vivekananda Reddy and lauded him as polished politician.

It may be recalled that former minister and MP YS Vivekananda Reddy was found brutally murdered at his official residence at Pulivendula town on March 15, 2019, just a few months ahead of general elections.

Following the plea of Vivekananda Reddy's daughter Dr Y S Sunitha Reddy, the High Court directed CBI probe into the murder. The CBI filed a charge-sheet against 5 persons Yerra Gangi Reddy Gujjula Umasankar Reddy Devi Reddy Sivasankar Reddy Shaik Dastagir i(Vivekananda Reddy car driver) and Y Sunil Kumar Yadav of their alleged involvement in this case.

Following crucial information provided by Shaik Dastagiri after he turned an approver in the case, the CBI has reportedly served notices to Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy and his father YS Baskar Reddy to come for an inquiry.