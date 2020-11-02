Kadapa road accident: New twist emerges over red sander smuggler's death

The incident of the death of five Tamil Nadu smugglers in a road accident while smuggling red sandalwood is creating a sensation. A preliminary police investigation has revealed that the accident took place when a gang from Kadapa district chased Tamil Nadu smugglers. Five smugglers were burnt alive in the incident in which two cars and a tipper were burnt. Two others were seriously injured.

Two cars collided with an oncoming tipper at Goturu of Kadapa, setting all three vehicles ablaze. All four smugglers in Scorpio were burnt alive in the accident. Three others were injured and taken to RIMS. Two continue treatment while another dies while receiving treatment. The Scorpio vehicle was carrying 8 red sandalwood smugglers as well as red sandalwood logs. The investigation revealed that all of them were smuggling red sandalwood by cutting down trees in the forests of Kadapa district.

A hijacking gang from the district chased their vehicles with information that smugglers from Tamil Nadu were taking red sandalwood. It is a hijacking gang plot to catch smugglers carrying red sandalwood anywhere in Tamil Nadu. It was during this sequence that the hijacking gang was informed that smugglers were going in a Scorpio vehicle with red sandalwood logs between 3 and 4 p.m. Immediately smugglers chased them in ETIOS‌ vehicle. Tamil Nadu smugglers noticed this and drove fast and collided with the car of the smugglers and the hijacking gang cars one after the other. Firefighters arrived at the scene and put out the blaze. Police are registering and investigating the case.