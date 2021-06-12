Kadapa: Rs 46 crore sanctioned for diaphragm wall in Brahma Sagar, says MLA

Kadapa: Mydukuru MLA Settipalle Raghurami Reddy said the government has sanctioned Rs 46 crore for construction of Cut Off diaphragm wall in Brahma Sagar Dam. Releasing water for kharif season in Mydukuru constituency and drinking water purpose for Badvel constituency from Brahma Sagar Dam at B Matam on Saturday, the MLA said that government was keen on increasing ayacut in Mydukuru and Badvel constituencies.

He said if the Cut Off diaphragm wall completed, there will be possibility of supplying water for 1.60 lakh acres in both rabi and kharif seasons.

He said there was proposal for construction of lift irrigation on Barahma Sagar in the coming days with aim to increase ayacut in Mydukuru and Badvel constituencies.

Former MLC Govinda Reddy was present.