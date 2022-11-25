Kadapa: Rs 8.02 crore subsidy sanctioned for 77 units

Kadapa (YSR District): District Industrial Export Promotion Committee (DIEPC) meeting chaired by District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju, has stressed on the need for encouraging industrialists by providing them all infrastructure facilities in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was very particular over development of industries in view of providing jobs to unemployed youth. He said the officials and bankers should work in a coordinated manner to set up more industries in the district to prevent migration of unemployed youth.

He urged the bankers to sanction loans liberally to those who come forward to set up industries. On the occasion, DIEPC accepted a proposal for sanctioning Rs 8.02 crore subsidy for 77 units and gave green signal for establishment of 3 new industries.

Joint Collector Saikanth Varma, District Industries Centre General Manager M Jayalakshmi, Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation(APIIC) Zonal Manager K Srinivasa Murthy, Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories(DCIF) Krishna Murthy, Lead Bank Chief Manager Durga Prasad and Pollution Control Board (PCB) EE Javidh Basha were present.