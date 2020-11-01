Kadapa: School managements told to follow Covid guidelines

Kadapa: Joint Collector Saikanth Varma (Development) has warned of stringent action against those school managements who fail to follow the Covid-19 guidelines.

In the wake of government decided to reopen the schools from November 2, the district administration conducted awareness meet with managements of schools at DRC Bhavan in the city on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the joint collector said it is responsibility of the school managements to strictly follow the government guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He said that wearing face masks and maintaining social distance must be strictly implemented during school hours and school buses and other vehicles would be frequently sanitised in the schools' compulsory.

He said that teachers must caution the students over following of Covid norms before conducting school prayers. He said that this is high time for school managements to act vigilant as there was huge responsibility on them in curbing the spread of infection. DEO Sailaja and MEO Narayana were present.