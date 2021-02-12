Kadapa: TDP cadre asked to take part in polls without fear

Kadapa: TDP politburo member R Srinivasa Reddy has urged the party cadres to participate in the panchayat elections without any fear.

Addressing media at Rayachoti on Thursday, he said TDP has secured victory in 38 per cent seats across the state. The TDP leader hoped the party would get more seats in remaining phases of elections.

He said party candidates contesting in the elections need not fear as it has already brought the issue to the notice of State Election Commission (SEC) over threatening of ruling party leaders in the elections.

He said the YSR Congress local leaders were responsible for forcible unanimous elections by wooing and threatening the contestants and supporters in various ways in the first phase of elections. He said that TDP would highlight the anti-people policies of YSRCP government in the coming days.