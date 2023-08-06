  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kadapa: Temple watchman found murdered

Kadapa: Temple watchman found murdered
x
Highlights

Kadapa (YSR district): A 65-year-old man working as watchman at Sri Parnapalle Kona Malleswara Swamy temple in Lingala mandal found murdered near the...

Kadapa (YSR district): A 65-year-old man working as watchman at Sri Parnapalle Kona Malleswara Swamy temple in Lingala mandal found murdered near the temple premises on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as K Eswaraiah of Parnapalle village in Lingala mandal in the district. The reason for murder is yet to be ascertained. According to the sources, the deceased attended morning duties in temple on Saturday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X