Kadapa: Temple watchman found murdered

Kadapa (YSR district): A 65-year-old man working as watchman at Sri Parnapalle Kona Malleswara Swamy temple in Lingala mandal found murdered near the temple premises on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as K Eswaraiah of Parnapalle village in Lingala mandal in the district. The reason for murder is yet to be ascertained. According to the sources, the deceased attended morning duties in temple on Saturday.