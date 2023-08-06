Live
- No-confidence motion against govt to be moved on Aug 8 by Cong-led Oppn in Lok Sabha
- As JD(U)-RJD govt nears one-year mark, alliance politics under scrutiny
- Will not be a member of next Telangana Assembly, says Raja Singh
- FIR: Edelweiss intimidated Nitin Desai vide EOW, NCLT, DRT; tried to grab his studio
- Chandrababu emphasises on connection of rivers to overcome water problems
- Raj Bhavan summons Transport officials, as uncertainty over TSRTC Bill continues
- PM lays foundation stone for the development of 50 railway stations across SCR
- Imran's arrest is internal matter of Pakistan: US State Department
- Women in large numbers take part in 'Handloom Sari Walk'
- Rajouri encounter enters day 2, one terrorist killed
Kadapa: Temple watchman found murdered
Kadapa (YSR district): A 65-year-old man working as watchman at Sri Parnapalle Kona Malleswara Swamy temple in Lingala mandal found murdered near the temple premises on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as K Eswaraiah of Parnapalle village in Lingala mandal in the district. The reason for murder is yet to be ascertained. According to the sources, the deceased attended morning duties in temple on Saturday.
