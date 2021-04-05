Kadapa to implement action plan to end Covid menace

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has said that the district administration will strictly implement a comprehensive action plan to end the Covid-19 menace in the district.

Addressing the Task Force Committee meeting along with Mayor Suresh Babu here on Monday, the Deputy Chief Minister said under the plan, vaccine would be administered mandatorily to those people aged between 45-60, intensify campaign over necessity of wearing face masks, utilising sanitisers, clearing doubts on vaccination, imposing penalties on people who fails to wear masks, slapping high penalties on owners of shopping malls, cine theaters and business establishments who fails to display boards 'No Masks- No Entry' at the entrance.

Mayor Suresh Babu said that people and other organisations should compulsorily take permission from Tahsildars when they want to organise any functions. Sub Collector Pridhvi Tej stressed the importance of following the preventive measures.

Municipal Commissioner Lavanna, Deputy Commissioner Sivarami Reddy and others were present.