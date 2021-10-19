Kadapa: Training programme on operation of EVMs held

Kadapa: As part of efforts to conduct Badvel byelection in a smooth and fair manner, the district administration conducted one-day training camp on the operation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for master trainers, tahsildars and staff in Badvel on Tuesday.

Senior officials from various departments participated in the programme and explained how to deal with the problems pertaining to EVMs at the time of polling and to prevent wastage of time.

The officials shared their experiences when technical problems surfaced. Speaking the occasion, Election Returning Officer Ketan Garg said that the staff discharging responsibilities at the polling centres should have basic knowledge on dealing with the issues pertaining to EVMs. He suggested that the staff display presence of mind instead of getting anxious.

He said general technical problems can be solved easily. If the issue is a major one then polling officer of the particular polling station should bring the matter to the notice of the higher officials, Organising mock polling and group discussions will help the polling staff to solve the problems they may encounter with the EVMs at the time of polling.

He said those who have taken both the doses of Covid vaccine would be deployed on poll duty.