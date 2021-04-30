Kadapa: Vontimitta Brahmotsavams conclude with Chakrasnanam

Kadapa: On the last day ongoing Brahmotsavams of Sri Kodandaramaswamy temple at Vontimitta in YSR Kadapa district, Chakrasnanam was performed in a traditional manner in ekantham to the Utsav idols on temple premises on Thursday.

On the occasion, the idols of Lakshmana swamy, Goddess Sita, Lord Srirama and Sudarsana Chakratha Alwar were brought to the Rangamandapam on the temple premises later Punyahavachanam and Snapanatirumanjanam were performed.

Later Chakrasnanam was performed to the Sudarsana Chakratha Alwar (dipped the idol in the waters) amid pandits chanting Vedic hymns. The Brahmotsavams were concluded with Dwajaavarohanam on Thursday. Temple AEO Muralidhar, Superintendent Venkateshaiah and others were present.