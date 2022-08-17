Kadapa: Welfare schemes being implemented despite financial hurdles

Kadapa (YSR District): While expressing his government's commitment on eradication of poverty, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was implementing various welfare schemes for the benefit of poor despite facing serious financial hurdles.

As part of State government's prestigious Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme in the 50th division here, the Deputy Chief Minister has visited every house and interacted with the local people if they are availing the welfare schemes.

He criticised that previous TDP government of neglecting the State's development and ignoring the welfare of different sections of people.

He said that after the YSR Congress came to power in 2019 elections, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan has taken steps for the implementation all assurances given to the people during the Praja Sankalpa Yatra (PSY) and campaign for 2019 elections.

He said the objective of Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme was to see whether the eligible are able to derive benefit from the welfare schemes are not. Amzath Basha handed over booklets on various welfare schemes to the people on the occasion. He sought the people to continue to extend their support to the Chief Minister and enable him to work for the development of the State.

Corporator of the 50th division Aruna Prabha, division party in-charge Rajasekhar Reddy, village secretariat staff and volunteers were present.