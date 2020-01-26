Kadapa women doing miracles through adoption of ZBNF method in cultivation

Kadapa: Despite the women of the district lagging behind in literacy rate comparatively to other districts, but their participation in various Central and state governments sponsored schemes like Podupulakshmi, moment, Social Auditing related to NREGS, organizing paddy procurement, Running Dairy Farms and Fair Price Shops, and cottage industries as their participation is larger.

Now they are going ahead with Zero Budget Natural Farming (ZBNF) as 60 per cent of lands against 60,000 acres under ZBNF is being irrigated by women farmers in the district.

Interestingly the participation of women about total 850 farmers attended in the state level 2 day convention organized on ZBNF in the year 2018 September 17, 18 is larger as they secured awards in the debate.

According to the official sources, farmers of the district have adopted ZBNF method of farming from the 2017 year as they were successfully conducting it in 30,000 hectors in as many as 281 villages under the purview of 12 agriculture subdivisions of 83 clusters across the district.

V. Umadevi a progressive woman farmer Kurnuthala village of Lakki Reddy Palli Mandal irrigating paddy in two acres of the land told Hans India that she had secured rich and quality of produce by investing Rs just 5,000 per each acre with less water management through adoption of ZBNF.

"Earlier I used to invest Rs 25,000 to 30,000 per acre for irrigated paddy. But to my surprise it was made possible to secure same yielding by investing just Rs 10,000. I never spent an amount on either fertilizers or pesticides as I used 'Jeevamrutham' " she narrated.

In another experience A.Padmavathi Ramasai nagar village of Duvvuru mandal who owned state-level award in ZBNF method, irrigated Turmeric in 1 acre of land detailed she had secured good Minimum Support Price(MSP) of her produce more than her expectation by investing minimum amount on crop. " I never expected such good returns possible on produce through adoption of ZBNF. Now I am planningto irrigate water lemon by applying same method" she said.

When contacted by Hans India V.Kadirappa Mandal Community Resource Person(MCRP) working Gandla palle cluster in Lakki Reddy palle mandal narrated that the technique replaces the fertilizers and pesticides with constrictions of cow dung and cow urine, Jigger and pulse flour and ensure perfect soil conditions for plant grown. He said that the ZBNF method will reduces 70 percent of investment with comparatively with normal cultivation. This is more beneficial to the farmers irrigating ground nut crop He said that about 200 liters of Jeevambrutham should be sprayed twice in the month per acres of land is enough to secure rich yielding in the produce. "The method of ZBNF is really a boon for small and marginal farmers as they can have good returns with small investment and less water management system. Just a Cow is enough for irrigating more than 30 acres of land in this method" he said.

He said it will reduces the investment 50percent comparatively normal cultivation. Especially this procedure is more beneficial to the most of the farmers growing ground nut crop in the district.

District collector CH Harikiran said that right now farmers are performing cultivation under ZBNF procedure in 75,000 acres entire the district. He said this is 50 percent against total target of 60,000 hectors. Due to various reasons farmers at to be started this method in some areas. The department of agriculture has been designing a comprehensive plan for successful implementation of ZBNF by conducting awareness camps entire the district. "The cost of production could be reduced and farming made in to Zero budget exercise breathing the debt cycle for many farmers" he said.