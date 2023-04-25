Kadapa: YSR district tense, police deployed in Pulivendula

Kadapa (YSR district) : Tense situation prevailed in the district on Monday after the Supreme Court dismissed anticipatory bail petition by Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy.

In view of chances of MP being arrested by the CBI in Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder case, police deployed additional forces in the entire Pulivendula and at official residence of Avinash Reddy in the town to avoid any untoward incidents. Meanwhile, it is learnt that as part of scene reconstruction in the case, a six-member CBI team again thoroughly examined the residence of Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy and former minister Vivekananda Reddy's official residence. They have taken the measurements of the distance between Kadapa MP and Vivekananda Reddy's houses.

Later, they went to ring road along with Vivekananda Reddy personal assistant M Krishna Reddy, and computer operator SK Inayatullah for collecting technical and circumstantial evidence in the case.