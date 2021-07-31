Kadapa:Financial support extended to kin of Covid victims

Kadapa: Collector V Vijayarama Raju on Friday handed over the financial assistance to those children, who lost their parents due to coronavirus, at his chamber. The victims were identified as A Mani, 14, A Venkata Srinath Reddy,16, Muthakuru village of Atluru mandal, Sheik Kamal Bee,16, Somarajupalle village of Proddaturu mandal, G Bhavani,17, Somireddypalle village of B Matam mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has showed humanity towards such kind of children and immediately sanctioned each Rs 10 lakh. The Collector asked the children to grow higher positions by utilising the opportunities provided by the government. As per norms, children below 18 years, who lost their both father and mother due to Covid, were eligible for government financial support. He said that they can draw the amount (Rs10 lakh) after completion of their 25 years age. On the occasion, the children thanked the chief minister for extending financial help.

Women & Child Development PD A Padmaja, APD Nirmala, District Children Officer BR Suresh Yadav, LDM S Durgaprasad and others were present.