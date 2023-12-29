Kadiri MLA distributes irrigation motors to farmers in Gandlapenta mandal

PV Sidda Reddy, Member of Kadiri Legislator, distributed the irrigation motors distributed by the government in Gandlapenta Mandal and Maddivarigondi to the farmers.

Speaking on this occasion, the MLA said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought YSR Aquaculture program with the intention of doing good for the farmers. Through this program, Jagananna government is not only providing free bore wells to the poor farmers who have a farm, electricity line and bore well, but also providing 650 meters of pipe, 10 HP motor and starter and electricity connection required by them for free.

He said as a part of that, 16 motor pumps and their accessories were distributed today and the government has once again proved that it is a farmer's government. He said that welfare programs are being implemented in the state in such a way as to benefit everyone who is eligible according to the standard of eligibility.

He said that CM was a great man who brought equality to all communities. Once Chandrababu Naidu was in power, everyone knows how anarchy was done though Janmabhoomi Committees.

MPPs, ZPTCs, Vice MPPs, MPTCs, Sarpanchs, Chairman Directors of various departments, Mandal Convenors, JCS Mandal Incharges, Social Media warriors and YSR Congress Party leaders and activists participated in this programme.


















