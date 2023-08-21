Kadiri: Students told to pursue vocational courses

Kadiri (Sathya Sai): School education principal secretary Praveen Prakash has stated that vocational courses will help in improving professional skills.



He said that for those who want to pursue vocational education, the AP open schools society was offering 10 plus 2 education.

Speaking on the ocassion of his visit to government degree college at Kadiri in the district, Praveen said that those pursuing 10 plus 2 education in the open school will also be given training in skill development. The AP open school society should formulate a programme to impart skill development to students. Schools society director Dr K V Srinivasulu Reddy, Kadapa RJD M V Krishna Reddy, DEO Meenakshi and schools coordinators Ayub and Lazarus participated.