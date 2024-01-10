Kadiri YSRCP candidate BS Maqbool to visit Nallacheruvu mandal

Live
BS Maqbool Ahmed, the YSR Congress Party (YCP) MLA candidate, will be visiting Nallacheruvu mandal for the first time on Thursday, January 11, 2024.
BS Maqbool Ahmed, the YSR Congress Party (YCP) MLA candidate, will be visiting Nallacheruvu mandal for the first time on Thursday, January 11, 2024. YSR Congress Party representatives from all over the mandal are invited to join the event at 10 am. The visit will also be attended by Pula Srinivas Reddy, a member of the state CEC.
The event aims to gather MPPs, ZPTCs, Vice MPPs, Sarpanchs, MPTCs, Co-op members, Mandal Convenors, JCS Mandal Incharges, Chairmen of various Departments, Directors, Former Public Representatives, Social Media Brothers, Polling Booth Managers, Secretariat Convenors, House Heads, Convenors, Print, Electronic and YouTube channel brothers, as well as YSR CP leaders, activists, and fans. Their presence is crucial in making the event a success.