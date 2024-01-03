Kadiri YSRCP coordinator Maqbool pays tribute to Savitribai Phule on birth anniversary

BS Maqbool, the Kadiri Constituency Coordinator of YSRCP, paid tributes on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mrs. Savitribai Phule, the first woman teacher who started a girls' school for the first time in India, saying that education will bring light in the lives of women despite facing many insults, tyranny and violence.

On this occasion, BS Maqbool said that women in India are excelling in the field of education at par with men, that is because of the struggles and sacrifices made by Mrs. Savitribai Phule 175 years ago, and every educated Indian woman is indebted to her.

He said her struggles against discrimination against women and Bahujans were hailed as common ground. YSRCP leaders Mandal ZPTCs Municipal Councilors and Sarpanch YSRCP family members participated in the programme.