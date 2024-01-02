Live
- Amit Shah reviews security situation in J&K in wake of recent terror attacks
- 151 Myanmar soldiers, who fled to Mizoram, flown out
- The arrow of Lav-Kush may hit BJP only, says Tej Pratap Yadav
- Why does improving body image top New Year resolutions list?
- Supreme Court dismisses plea against signature campaigns launched by DMK against NEET in TN schools
- Indian pharma firm launches oral solution for prostrate cancer
- Kerala: Emerging IT Hub Redefining its Identity Beyond Tourism
- AFC Asian Cup: Renowned coach Bora Milutinovic comes calling to Indian team's training session
- Tips For Choosing Your ‘Shaadi Ka Joda’
- Nitish Kumar not joining NDA: Bihar minister
Just In
Kaikaluru constituency Congress leaders express solidarity with Anganwadi workers
Highlights
Eluru District Kaikaluru Constituency Kalidindi Mandal Party President Shri Rajanala Rammohan Rao and District Congress Party President Katta Nagaraj Goud
Eluru District Kaikaluru Constituency Kalidindi Mandal Party President Shri Rajanala Rammohan Rao and District Congress Party President Katta Nagaraj Goud, Kalidindi Mandal President Kesu Reddy Sri Ramakrishna Mandavalli, Mandal Party President Somu Kashi Viswanatham, Kaikaluru Constituency In-Charge Manginidi Babji, expressed solidarity with the Anganwadi workers who are protesting at the center of Kaikaluru Constituency Kalidindi Mandal.
State leaders S Ganapathy Raju Eluru City Congress Party General Secretary Pratapa Bala Venkata Subrahmanya Sharma and other Congress party leaders participated.
