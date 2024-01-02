Kaikaluru constituency Congress leaders express solidarity with Anganwadi workers

Eluru District Kaikaluru Constituency Kalidindi Mandal Party President Shri Rajanala Rammohan Rao and District Congress Party President Katta Nagaraj Goud, Kalidindi Mandal President Kesu Reddy Sri Ramakrishna Mandavalli, Mandal Party President Somu Kashi Viswanatham, Kaikaluru Constituency In-Charge Manginidi Babji, expressed solidarity with the Anganwadi workers who are protesting at the center of Kaikaluru Constituency Kalidindi Mandal.

State leaders S Ganapathy Raju Eluru City Congress Party General Secretary Pratapa Bala Venkata Subrahmanya Sharma and other Congress party leaders participated.























