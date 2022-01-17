Kailasa Vahana Seva, Go Puja performed at Srisailam temple

Kurnool: On the fifth day of weeklong Sankranthi Brahmotsavams, the authorities of Srisailam temple have organised Kailasa Vahana Seva and also performed Go Puja on Sunday.



Early in the morning, special prayers were offered to the presiding deities. As part of the Utsavams, Chandeeshwara Puja was also performed at Yagasala. Later Chaturveda Parayana, Japams and Rudra Parayanam were also performed for the wellbeing of the human kind.

After the completion of Chaturveda Parayana and Mandapa Aradhana, Panchavararchana and Rudra Homam were also performed following the Agama Sastra. Later in the evening, Pradosha Kala Puja and Homams were also organised.

On the fifth day of Brahmotsavams, the Kailasa Vahana Seva was performed to Swami and Ammavaru. Special prayers were performed to the presiding deities after they were seated on the Kailasa Vahanam at Akka Maha Devi Alankara Mandapam. Later temple Prakarotsavam was performed. In the Prakarotsavam, Haridasu, Sankam, Jeyganta, Damarukam, Kolatam, Chakka Bahjana and dolu feats were performed.

Kanuma Go Puja was performed at Gokulam and Go Protection Centre on the temple premises. Following the instructions of the Endowments Commissioner, Go Puja was organised as part of Brahmotsavams, Executive Officer (EO) S Lavanna said.

The EO said that though Go Puja was being performed every morning, special puja was organised on the occasion of Kanuma. Prior to performing Go Puja, the Archaka Swamis and Veda Pundits have recited Puja Sankalpam and performed Ganapati Puja for the programme continuation without any interruption.

According to the Vedas, cow has a prominent place. Even in our Vedas, Upanishads and Sasthras, Go Puja has been described in a special manner.

The cow is the abode of all Gods and Goddesses. Offering prayers to the cow would be equal to offering prayers to all the Gods and Goddesses, said Lavanna.

The EO said that domestic animals play an important role in agriculture.

In view of their prominence and as a mark of gratitude, Go Puja is being performed on the day of Kanuma, he said. The tradition has been followed and observed since Dwapara Yuga, according to ancient texts, said the EO.