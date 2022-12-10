  • Menu
Kakani hails Roja for announcing Rs 50L cash prize for sportsmen

Agriculture Minister K Govardhan Reddy said the state government is encouraging sports persons with cash prizes to them and appreciated Minister Roja for announcing a cash prize of Rs 50 lakhs to winners who excel in Jagananna Kreeda Sambaralu.

The Minister formally launched the zonal-level badminton tourney at ACSR stadium in the city on Friday and said the state-level winners of volleyball, kabaddi, cricket and ball badminton competitions would get a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and SAAP was identifying eligible and capable sportspersons to train them. ZP Chairperson A Arunamma, Mayor P Sravanthi, CEO of SETNEL Pullaiah and ZP CEO Chiranjeevi were present.

