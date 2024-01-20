Kakani rules out irregularities in assigned lands’ distribution

Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said distribution of assigned lands was taken up in a transparent manner in Sarvepalli constituency.

Addressing a press conference at R&B guest house in Podalakuru on Friday, the Minister has ruled out the allegations of TDP politburo member S Chandramohan Reddy over the irregularities in the distribution of assigned lands. He said that TDP was making baseless allegations as it was unable to digest poor becoming

landowners. He explained that as per the guidelines, lands’ distribution was taken up in two procedures. In the first method, land ownership rights should be provided to the farmer, who is enjoying the assigned land for two decades. In the second system, land that was not under enjoyment of the farmer should be cancelled and later it will be provided to new beneficiary.

The Minister said that the entire procedure has been implemented after a keen discussion with Land Assignment Committee (LAC) comprising in-charge Minister as the Chairman, RDO and MLAs as members. He said that there is no scope of irregularities as LAC members signed on the paper after the resolution was accepted in the meeting.

Minister Kakani alleged that TDP has no moral right to criticise the government, since that party never thought about farmers’ welfare and totally neglected cultivation during its tenure.