Kakarla Suresh extends financial assistance to needy in Udayagiri

MLA candidate, Kakarla Suresh, recently made headlines in Udayagiri for his generous financial assistance to those in need. During a door-to-door campaign organized by Mandal Convener Bayanna and chaired by SK Riaz in Dilarubai street of Udayagiri town, Suresh came across six individuals who were in dire need of help.

Moved by their suffering, Suresh decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to these unfortunate individuals. Among them, Sheikh Mujahid, who was suffering from a back problem, received a sum of ten thousand rupees to help with his medical expenses.

Similarly, Sheikh Rahimunisha, who was facing financial difficulties after the death of her husband, was also given ten thousand rupees as a gesture of support. Additionally, Sheikh Jilani, suffering from heart and kidney problems, and Sheikh Shah Jahan, dealing with kidney issues, each received ten thousand rupees to aid in their treatments.

Amzath who was struggling with language impairment, received a sum of 5000 rupees for his family's reassurance. Lastly, Sheikh Waheed, who was experiencing severe stomach pain, was given five thousand rupees by Suresh to cover his medical expenses.

Suresh's compassionate actions have not gone unnoticed, and the residents of Udayagiri appreciate his efforts in helping those in need during their time of hardship.

