Kakinada: 271 PPCs opened in EG said Joint Collector G Lakshmisha

Kakinada: Joint Collector G Lakshmisha has appealed to the farmers not to worry about their paddy crop as the government is taking all steps relating to their wellbeing during the lockdown.

He said that each paddy procurement centre was equipped with certified weighing machines, moisture meters, online data entry tabs and skilled staff to facilitate quality check and variety wise procurement of the paddy. He advised the farmers to dry up the wet paddy so as to enable the government to purchase it without any delay.

The JC inspected paddy crops at Mukkollu village of Kirlampudi mandal on Sunday as the crop was affected due to the unexpected rain on Saturday night. The rain damaged crops and entire paddy was inundated in the rainwater.

He called upon the farmers to dry up the paddy so that it would be fit for sale through the PPCs. He also advised the farmers not to sell their paddy to millers at lower price.

He informed that 271 PPCs had been opened in the district. The farmers will be paid the money within 48 hours. There was no shortage of harvest machines. He warned millers and middlemen against cheating the farmers without giving them MSP. The farmers can contact toll free number 1902 to redress their problems.

Civil Supplies Corporation district manager E Jayaram told The Hans India on Sunday that they collected 25,000 MTs from PPCs in the district. He said that paddy will be purchased if it is free from wetness and should not cross 17 per cent of moisture content.