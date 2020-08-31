Kakinada: 316 crore allocated to 1,372 schools under Naadu-Nedu

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy said that under Naadu-Nedu, construction work in government schools across the district will be completed without compromising on quality.



Along with Trainee Collector Aparajita Singh Sinsinwar, he inspected Mandal Parishad School which is being developed for a model school under Naadu-Nedu at Indrapalem in Kakinada Rural on Monday. He said that various development programmes have been undertaken in 1372 schools across the district with a budget of Rs 316 crore. As many as 42 schools will be developed with NABARD funds, the Collector added.

He said that three model schools have been selected for development across the district. He said that the parents' committees are also happy with the construction work going on at the school and that the children would surely be happy with the development work going on in their school after the school reopens.

Later, he inspected classrooms and kitchen and toilets on the school premises. Collector directed the officials to maintain drinking water supply as well as toilets properly. Collector directed the authorities to set up sign boards and dustbins in the school.

DEO S Abraham stated that the Mandal Parishad School has been developed with an estimated amount of Rs 30 lakh. He said that schools are provided with digital classrooms and all infrastructure facilities. In view of the facilities the students' strength would increase in the schools in the district, he opined.