Kakinada: 37 petitions received at Spandana

Kakinada: The SP office has received as many as 37 applications were received during Spandana programme here on Monday.

As per the directives of District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu, Additional Superintendent of Police K Kumar instructed all police personnel including station house officers to submit a report on sorting out of petitions received in Spandana programme being held every Monday in all police stations, Circle Inspector offices and DSP offices.

The ASP listened to the problems, entered in the police website and urged officials to solve the problems soon. He also talked with the police and ordered them to submit a report about the complaints. He directed the officials to ensure the complaints and grievances submitted by the public at Spandana would be resolved within the stipulated time. He said that all pending grievances should also be cleared as early as possible.

He conducted a videoconference with officials and directed them to visit the field to understand the grievance in detail in order to offer a fair service to the petitioners. He said that in case of any serious issue, they could be given due importance by registering cases and taking investigation as required.