Kakinada: 5 held for stealing bikes, Hundi offerings in temples

Kakinada: The city police have arrested five persons accused of stealing from cash donation boxes (Hundi) in temples in Kakinada and Amalapuram areas in the district. The accused also stole motor bikes. The police recovered two bikes and cash total worth Rs 88,950 from them.



Kakinada Crime DSP Bheema Rao told the media here on Sunday that the accused have stolen bikes at Ayyappa Swamy temple in Turangi and Saibaba Temple in Repuru in Kakinada Rural police station limits. He said they arrested Mailapalli Kodandam, Battina Ravi Teja, Kovvuri Durga Prasad, Vummadi Satish and Tirudu Naveen Kasi from Kakinada. As per the instructions of Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi the police formed a special team to nab the gang.

The DSP said that the accused persons M Kodandam and B Ravi Teja confessed to having committed the crime in temples situated in Allavaram and Amalapuram police station limits. He said that the estimated value of recovered items of two Pulsar bikes is Rs 75,000 and stolen temple hundi cash Rs 13,950. He said that the accused are being sent to remand.

The DSP complimented and appreciated the Kakinada Rural Circle Inspector Murali Krishna, Sub Inspector K Nagarjuna and police personnel.