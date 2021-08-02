Kakinada: 70 students take Vedic exams

Kakinada: Under the aegis of Veda Vijnana Prathishtanam, Vedic examinations were held at Ramaraopet here on Saturday.

The examinations were conducted in four branches like Rig Veda, Yajur Veda, Sama Veda and Adharvana Veda.

Veda Vijnana Prathishtanam founder Cherukupalli Lakshmi Nrushimha Sarma said that 70 Vedic students appeared in these examinations.

Apart from conducting the exams in Krishna Yajurveda, they also conducted the exam in Sukla Yajurveda which is rarely conducted in these parts of Andhra Pradesh.

The Vedic students appeared for Mulam, Kramanta , Ghanta exams. Lakshmi Nrushimha Sarma told 'The Hans India' that for the last 12 years the Vedic examinations have been conducted by the Veda Vijnana Prathishtanam.

Nrushimha Sarma said his father happened to be a Vedic pandit but he couldn't become a Vedic scholar and hence he wanted to fulfil his dream through the establishment of Veda Vijnana Prathishtanam. After securing the Vedic certificates from Veda Vijnana Prathishtanam many students are able to get jobs in prestigious organisations like Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam(TTD) and Endowments departments in Telugu States.

He said that they are conducting the examinations and inviting scholars as well as well-wishers in Vedas working in famous temples in the State. Out of 70 students, 40 could clear the examinations. Later, they issued certificates to the students. He said that the exams were conducted following the norms of Covid-19.

He said that they are successfully able to issue certificates to thousands of Vedic students and pave the way for their bright career. Another significant aspect is that some of them are securing jobs in foreign countries also. Through their Veda Pratishthanam they are able to impart Vedic studies free of cost, he said adding that their sole objective is to propagate Vedic studies and also Vedic knowledge among the people.

He also said that awareness should be developed among the children regarding the supreme values and significance of Sandhyavandan, Bhagavad Gita, Bhagavatam and other important scriptures of Hinduism and Brahmin children should be encouraged to study Vedas.