Live
- Visakhapatnam: Merit scholarships for MBBS programme
- Why almost half of Moon missions fail
- Guntur: Special pujas performed to Goddess Varalakshmi
- Nitpicking – Oppn’s favourite fad
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today stable, check the rates on August 26, 2023
- CM Jagan to visit Nidadavolu on Aug 30
- 60% of bridge works over Krishna river completed: MP Balashowry
- Telangana: Written exams conducted for job recruitment likely to be released in next month
- Tirupati: Road widening works going on at brisk pace
- PM visits ISRO
Just In
Kakinada bags 2nd rank in in sanitation
The awards will be presented by President at Indore on Sept 27
Kakinada: Kakinada Smart City won the prestigious Indian Smart City Award 2022 in the Sanitation Category.
The city emerged as a beacon of excellence in the realm of urban sanitation, securing the 2nd rank across India in the Indian Smart City Award 2022 in the Sanitation Category while Indore stood in first place. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place in Indore on September 27. President of India will attend the ceremony.
The Indian Smart City Awards, a highly anticipated annual event, aim to recognise and celebrate the most outstanding projects and initiatives undertaken by smart cities across the country.
The Indian Smart City Awards is an annual recognition programme established by the Government of India to acknowledge and celebrate the exceptional efforts and achievements of smart cities across the country. The awards are a part of the government’s larger initiative to promote sustainable urban development and to encourage cities to adopt innovative solutions, advanced technologies, and best practices in order to address urban challenges effectively.