Kakinada: BJP demands relief to flood-hit farmers

Kakinada: BJP State general secretary Vetukuri Surya Narayana Raju has stated that while thousands of acres of crop submerged in rainwater in the district, it is regrettable to note that the government has not taken adequate steps to provide relief immediately.

Surya Narayana Raju visited several villages that have been marooned in the floods in Kakinada rural on Sunday. He inspected the inundated paddy fields at Aratlakatta village, Karapa mandal, Kakinada Rural constituency and interacted with farmers.

He also remarked that the Chief Minister has not called upon the distressed farmers, who are facing a lot of hardship. He also demanded that the Central government should be immediately extend relief to distressed farmers.

Narayana Raju lashed out at the state government for failing to alert the farmers about the floods in advance. He condemned the officials for not visiting the flood-hit fields to assess the crop damage. BJP District Secretary Rambala Venkateswar Rao wondered why the MLAs have not taken the responsibility of paying visit to the rain-affected areas.

He demanded the government to immediately come to the rescue of farmers and provide adequate relief during this critical period. Venkateswar Rao demanded that the government should give compensation of Rs 25,000 each acre to the farmers.

