Kakinada: Centre urged to implement Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act

Differently-abled persons staging a dharna in front of the Collectorate in Kakinada on Tuesday

Kakinada: Differently-abled persons under the auspices of Asraya Zilla Vikalanguala Samakhya staged a dharna in front Collector's office here on Tuesday, demanding that the Central government implement the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

The Samakhya JAC chairman, P Suresh Kumar requested for implementation of 4 percent reservation in employment and other benefits to them. The provisions of the act applicable to private organizations should be strictly implemented.

The agitators also demanded that the authorities sanction loans without any surety. They also demanded that five percent of quota should be provided in all government welfare schemes. Medical assistance should be provided through PHC centres and necessary medicines be provided to them.

As per letter and spirit of the act, committees should be constituted with differently abled persons in the matter of decision making and formulation of policies of the government.

CPM city secretary Ch Ajay Kumar and social activist Dusarlapudi Ramana Raju supported them and submitted the representation to DRO Ch Sathibabu.

