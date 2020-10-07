Kakinada: Clear applications at brisk pace, secretariat staff were told by Joint Collector G Raja Kumari

Kakinada: Joint Collector G Raja Kumari directed the officials not to be complacent in the matter of services to be rendered to the people particularly through Village/Ward Secretariats.

She inspected the Village Secretariat at Sampara village of Pedapudi mandal in East Godavari district on Tuesday. She reviewed the lists of beneficiaries regarding the eligibility of welfare schemes.

She advised the secretaries to work hard to process applications coming in from the public for Rice Card, Aarogyasri Card, Pension, House site etc without crossing the Service Level Agreement (SLA). She said that the public should be made fully aware of the services being provided by the Secretariat. She examined the performance of the staff members of the Secretariat as per the instructions of the State Government and the services rendered by them.

Later, the JC interacted with the people and explained the government schemes and digital payments to them. She examined the progress of welfare schemes and scrutinized the registers and records in the secretariat.

She examined the posters displayed in the Secretariat regarding the eligibility of welfare schemes. She enquired about the YSR Bheema, Jagananna Todu and other welfare schemes and ongoing works in the secretariats.