Kakinada: Collector D Muralidhar Reddy, JC G Raja Kumari donate blood at Red Cross camp

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy appealed to the people to come forward to donate blood to the needy patients in the district.

He inaugurated the blood donation camp organized by the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) at R & B guest house here on Wednesday.

The Collector along with Joint Collector G Raja Kumari donated blood. More than hundred employees from DRDA, DWAMA, Vikasa and several senior officials donated blood.

The Collector said that there is scarcity of blood at the banks.

Red Cross chairman YD Ramarao said blood stocks had fallen in the wake of Covid-19 and a blood donation drive had been launched with the encouragement of Collector Muralidhar Reddy to fill the gap.