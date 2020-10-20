Kakinada: Collector D Muralidhar Reddy orders removal of encroachments on irrigation, drainage systems

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy directed the officials to immediately remove all encroachments in the irrigation and drainage systems and carry out the Delta and Yeleru modernization works as planned.

A review meeting was held with officials of Irrigation, Revenue, Agriculture and Horticulture departments at the Collectorate here on Monday.

The Collector directed the officials of the departments to compare the strategic details of cultivation under Godavari and Yeleru systems in the district and codify the exact details. He said the occupancies on irrigation canals, ponds and drains have been identified in the district.

A total of 4,075 encroachments were detected in the Eastern Division, 3,149 in the Central Division, 126 in the Yeleru Division and 109 in the Kakinada Drainage Division. He suggested that encroachment removal operations should be undertaken as soon as conditions improve this season.

He instructed the officials to prepare a comprehensive report on the progress of 39 works undertaken under the Godavari Delta System Modernization and the timeline for completion.