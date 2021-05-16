Kakinada: Collector Muralidhar Reddy inspects Covid Care Centre

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy stated they are increasing the number of beds and providing medical oxygen at Covid Care Centres with the increasing number of infections in the district.

He inspected CCC along with Joint Collector G Raja Kumari and Kakinada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar at JNTU-Kon Sunday. He observed the registration process at the CCC and interacted with the Covid victims. He elicited information from the officials regarding the issues.

Later, the Collector visited Nagarjuna block and inspected the medical services provided to the patients. He inspected Vasishta Mess and observed the food preparation and instructed the officials to provide nutritious and easily digestible food to the victims.

He suggested that food should be provided in accordance with government guidelines along with Ragi malt and eggs. The Collector said that the health condition of every victim at the CCC is being monitored from time to time and medical services are being provided as and when required.