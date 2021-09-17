Kakinada: Cops book 138 people for using fake stickers on vehicles

Kakinada: As per the instructions of district superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu, the East Godavari traffic police conducted a special drive against vehicles which are using the police, navy, press, army and other departmental stickers on their personal two and four wheelers.

The traffic police are now cracking whip on unauthorised use of fake police and press stickers on vehicles. Around 138 such vehicles were caught, and the police removed the stickers immediately. It has been found that motorists who use press stickers are not journalists or from any media house when our team checked their identification cards, P Muralikrishna Reddy, Kakinada Traffic DSP said.

He said that as per the directives of the SP, they are conducting the special drive in the city. "We also removed such stickers from two wheelers and cars that were caught by our team. We will not entertain them, if they use fake stickers," he said.

SP Ravinaranath Babu said that they are conducting a special drive within all police stations limits to create Covid-19 awareness and impose fines for those who violate the rules. He said that the police would act tough on those who neglect their responsibilities, self-safety and safety of others by roaming without masks.

SP Ravindranath Babu observed that some people are not wearing the masks properly. He said that the health care of everyone is in the hands of the individuals and suggested wearing masks and maintaining physical distance. He said 415 mask violation cases have been registered in the district and collected a fine of Rs 89,050 from them. He said that they collected a fine of Rs 1,06,65,150 from March 26 to September 15 and a total 1,20,215 cases have been registered in the district.