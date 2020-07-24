Kakinada: Coronavirus tests conducted for journos

Kakinada: Following the death of a senior journalist working in Telugu news channel in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday due to Covid-19, the journalists have been expressing fears about their own health.

When they bought the issue to the notice of Collector D Muralidhar Reddy, he directed the officials to immediately conduct Covid-19 tests to all the journalists working in the district.

As per the direction of the district Collector, RDO Chinni Krishna made all arrangements to conduct the Covid-19 tests for working journalists at Municipal High School, Gandhinagar here on Friday.

Krishna said that the Covid-19 tests have been conducted and the media is giving a boost to publicity to create awareness among the people. On Friday nearly 100 media representatives were tested under the guidance of Dr Jilani.

