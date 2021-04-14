Kakinada: Covid norms must during Ramzan month

Kakinada: District Minorities Welfare Officer PS Prabhakar Rao stated that in view of the spike in Covid19 cases, people should follow Covid-19 norms particularly during the holy month of Ramzan which will begin on Wednesday.

He also issued instructions relating to the mode of conducting prayers in the mosques and their movement in the mosques. He said that the managements of Waqf institutions, Masjids, Eidgahs, Dargahs and others should ensure safety of the devotees duly by taking necessary precautions and maintain safety standards during the Ramzan month.

He said that Waqf institutions should take precautionary measures as per the advisories issued by the government from time to time. He said that hand sanitisers should be made available at the entry and exit points at every Waqf institution by the respective managements. Before entering the Masjid, hands should be cleaned with sanitiser or soap, physical distancing should be followed, wearing of a mask mandator, hugging and handshake should be avoided.

He instructed the management to frequently sanitise and clean the masjid floor, wazu area, toilets and others multiple times with disinfectants.