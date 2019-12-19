Kakinada: Dalit, minority groups suspect hidden agenda behind CAA

Kakinada: Protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), members of Dalit, Girijan, Muslim and Christian communities organised a rally here on Thursday. The agitators raised slogans against the BJP led NDA government at the Centre demanding that it rollback the decision. The CAA should be immediately scrapped, they said.

The leaders said BJP government intentionally brought the amendment to create an uproar in the country and it was having hidden agenda behind the amendment. The highly communal BJP wants to drive a wedge between different communities and create a communal strife, they lamented.

They said that the recent amendment is against the the basic tenets of the Constitution as it would destroy the secular fabric of the nation. The leaders, who addressed the gathering said that due to the CAA, many people lose their Indian citizenship and the Muslims were in the grip of fear.

The agitation will be intensified if the government not rollback its decision, they warned. Leaders DB Bhadram, Nokaraju, Rambabu, BN Rao, Hussain and others were present on the occasion.