Kakinada: Decentralisation only way for all round development of State says BC Minister Chelluboina Venu Gopala Krishna

Kakinada: BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Venu Gopala Krishna welcomed the Governor 's assent to the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all regions and AP Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Bills 2020.

Speaking to media here on Sunday, Venu Gopala Krishna said that decentralisation was the only way for all round development of the state and making Visakhapatnam as Executive Capital would accelerate the progress of north Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Venu said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was striving hard for the development of the state. But the Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu was creating a panic like situation and obstructing the development.

He also commented that Chandrababu Naidu and his followers were misleading the people with regard to the three capitals issue.

He said the allegation by the TDP that YSRC government was doing gross injustice to the people of Amaravati by the categorisation of three capitals, was false and baseless.