Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kakinada: Desilting work underway as monsoon days away

KMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar inspecting silt removal process through a jetting machine in Kakinada on Monday
x

KMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar inspecting silt removal process through a jetting machine in Kakinada

on Monday

Highlights

Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar directed officials to clear silt in the drains immediately

Kakinada: Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar directed officials to clear silt in the drains immediately.

He visited 44th division and inspected the removal of silt through the jetting machine. He said that most of the silt has stagnated under the slabs before houses and commercial complexes in the smart city.

The sanitation staff is unable to remove the silt from drainages and hence the jetting machines are being used.

He said that if the sanitary workers are unable to clean the culverts, the jetting machine would clean the drain.

He said that more cleanliness could be achieved with less effort through this method and steps are being taken to clean the canals before the arrival of monsoon. He said that at present all the dredging work is being done by machines.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X