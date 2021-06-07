Kakinada: Desilting work underway as monsoon days away

Kakinada: Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar directed officials to clear silt in the drains immediately.

He visited 44th division and inspected the removal of silt through the jetting machine. He said that most of the silt has stagnated under the slabs before houses and commercial complexes in the smart city.

The sanitation staff is unable to remove the silt from drainages and hence the jetting machines are being used.

He said that if the sanitary workers are unable to clean the culverts, the jetting machine would clean the drain.

He said that more cleanliness could be achieved with less effort through this method and steps are being taken to clean the canals before the arrival of monsoon. He said that at present all the dredging work is being done by machines.