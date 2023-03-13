Kakinada: Distribute TIDCO houses by March-end, MLA tells officials

Kakinada: Kakinada city MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy instructed the officials to make arrangements for the distribution of TIDCO houses to the beneficiaries by the end of March. The MLA accompanied by Kakinada Municipal Corporation Commissioner K Ramesh, ADC Ch Naga Narasimha Rao and former Kakinada Mayor Sunkara Sivaprasanna visited the TDCO houses at Parlopet here on Sunday. MLA Chandrasekhar Reddy elicited information from the officials regarding the works.

Addressing the media, the MLA stated that 1,152 houses will be handed over in the first phase to the beneficiaries before the end of March instead of 2,056. He directed the officials to take measures to hand over the remaining houses by the end of April.